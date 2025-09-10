Tiptree Financial Inc. $TIPT Shares Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Tiptree Financial worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tiptree Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Tiptree Financial Stock Up 1.9%

TIPT opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

Tiptree Financial ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.75 million for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.