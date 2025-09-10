The New York Times Company $NYT Position Increased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Down 0.9%

NYT stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.