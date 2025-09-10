The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In other Kroger news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

