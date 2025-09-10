The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

