The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Releases Earnings Results

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
GYM opened at GBX 147.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6,157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119 and a 52-week high of GBX 174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Gym Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
