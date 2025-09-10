Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,099,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 197,882 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

