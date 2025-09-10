Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of CDW Corporation $CDW

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,695,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,311,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in CDW by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,457,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $230.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

