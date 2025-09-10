Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $53,994,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

