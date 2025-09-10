Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

