Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $755.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

