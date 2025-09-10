Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 57.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PJT Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.67.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

