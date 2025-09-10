Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.