Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,711,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $6,002,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

