Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 51.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. This trade represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

