Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $78,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $80,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 426.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

