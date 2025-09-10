Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

