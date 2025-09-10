Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442.73 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 442.40 ($5.98), with a volume of 42335641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.97).

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 455.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 385.10. The stock has a market cap of £28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,867.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

