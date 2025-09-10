Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.
Terrace Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
About Terrace Energy
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
