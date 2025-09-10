Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TDF opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 55.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

