Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

