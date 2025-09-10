Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 37.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 59.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

