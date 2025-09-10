SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $221.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $221.56 million and $30.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 286,131,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,003,571 tokens. SushiSwap’s official message board is www.sushi.com/blog. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

