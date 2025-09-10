Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £129.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,813.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.38. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.