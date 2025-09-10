Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £129.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,813.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.38. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood European Real Estate Finance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.