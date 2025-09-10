Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in August

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Spectris has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $56.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

