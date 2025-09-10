Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,157.75. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of C$183.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.