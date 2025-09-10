Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,157.75. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of C$183.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37.
About Source Energy Services
