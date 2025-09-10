Sophie Karzis Buys 150,000 Shares of PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLYGet Free Report) insider Sophie Karzis acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

