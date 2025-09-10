Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Insider Buys A$233,985.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Goldschmidt acquired 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$23.75 per share, with a total value of A$233,985.00.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.07%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

