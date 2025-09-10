SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,482,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 20,838,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.8 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFBQF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.
About SoftBank
