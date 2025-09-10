SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,482,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 20,838,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.8 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFBQF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.