Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Position Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 6.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,674,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in Snowflake by 4.8% in the first quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 347.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224,502 shares of company stock worth $719,801,806. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

