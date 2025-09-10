SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 8.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:SMXWW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
