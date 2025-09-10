Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Sino Land Trading Up 5.1%
Sino Land stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.74.
Sino Land Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.