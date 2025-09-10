Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Sino Land Trading Up 5.1%

Sino Land stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

