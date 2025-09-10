SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 5,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 106,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SilverBox Corp IV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get SilverBox Corp IV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SilverBox Corp IV

SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBXD. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $8,651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.