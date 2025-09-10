Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.85 to $18.95 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silver Standard Resources Trading Down 1.1%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.