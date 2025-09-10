Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 6,583,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average session volume of 548,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Down 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

