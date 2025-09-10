Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Triavera Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Triavera Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $18,428,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,571.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,608.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,206.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,719.34 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.