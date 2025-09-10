Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $12,941,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,183,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.75.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $605.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.14 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

