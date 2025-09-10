Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period.

RSPU opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $443.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

