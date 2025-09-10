Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,958 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

