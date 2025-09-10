Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 111,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 39,161 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 88,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,142 shares of company stock worth $5,713,929 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

CSCO stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

