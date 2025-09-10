Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,350 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 9.3%

BATS IFRA opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

