Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $112.97 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

