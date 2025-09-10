Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IYE stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

