Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Drops By 26.0%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of VEMLF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Venture has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

