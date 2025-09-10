Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Rises By 40.5%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:SNV opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

