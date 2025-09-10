Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Declines By 20.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,710,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,941,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $32,631,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $35,548,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 310,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.15.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.