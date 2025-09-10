Short Interest in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Decreases By 20.1%

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IWL stock opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 376,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 192,020 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,471,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,767 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

