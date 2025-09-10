Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) Rises By 39.4%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

INUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of INUV opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

