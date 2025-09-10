Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Increases By 29.8%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.2%
FEUZ stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.9091 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.