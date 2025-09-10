Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Increases By 29.8%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FEUZ stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.9091 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24,578.9% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

