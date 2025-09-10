Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Decreases By 23.3%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

