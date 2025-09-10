Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Grows By 29.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPF opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

